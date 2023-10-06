CarWale
    Nissan retails 2,454 units of passenger cars in September 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Nissan retails 2,454 units of passenger cars in September 2023
    • Achieves a Y-o-Y cumulative growth of 48 per cent 
    • Official partner of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 

    Nissan India has announced its sales figures for September 2023. The brand retailed a total of 10,759 units last month, which comprised 2,454 units in the domestic market and an export of 8,305 units. With this, the brand has achieved an overall growth of 48 per cent when compared to the corresponding month last year. 

    In other news, the automaker recently revealed the Kuro Special Edition of the Magnite alongside the introduction of a new AMT gearbox. While the latter comes solely mated to a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine, the former sports a completely black theme both inside as well as outside. 

    Commenting on the sales, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said “Living on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for India, Nissan has exported more than 1 million cars globally. Nissan has had the highest exports in the last four years with the big, bold, and beautiful Nissan Magnite as the game changer for the Indian and global markets on its strong value proposition, innovative technology, robust performance, and safety, which rightly now is also the official car of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”

