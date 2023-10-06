MG ZS EV prices cut by up to Rs. 2.30 lakh!

Available in three variants

Prices in India start at Rs. 22.88 lakh

MG Motor India has updated the prices of its electric SUV, the ZS EV. With the latest price revisions, the flagship electric vehicle has become more affordable and starts at a price tag of Rs. 22.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG ZS EV can be had in four variants – Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Pro. Notably, the latter two can be had with the Iconic Ivory colour option. While the price of the Excite trim has been slashed by Rs. 50,000, the Exclusive and Exclusive Pro variants incurred a price reduction of Rs. 2,30,000 and Rs. 2,00,000, respectively.

Powering the all-electric SUV is a 50.3kWh battery pack coupled with a single motor setup. The motor is tuned to produce 174bhp and 280Nm of torque while delivering a claimed range of 419km on a single charge.

Recently, the automaker inaugurated a new 2S facility in Trivandrum. This facility is spread across 25,000 square feet. With this, MG currently has over 340 touchpoints across 157 cities in India.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the MG ZS EV: