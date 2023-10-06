Hyundai Exter gets its first price hike

Exter prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

Available in six variants and nine colours

Hyundai launched the Exter B-SUV in the country in July, with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has now increased the prices of this model for the first time, by up to Rs. 16,000.

The price hike for the new Hyundai Exter is applicable to all the variants, excluding the EX MT and the SX (O) Connect AMT. The SX(O) Connect MT dual-tone variant receives the largest price hike amounting to Rs. 16,000, while the top-spec SX (O) Connect AMT dual-tone variant witnesses the smallest price revision of Rs. 5,000. All other variants have become dearer by up to Rs. 10,400.

The Exter, which rivals the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, is offered in six variants, namely EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Further, customers can choose from nine colours - Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

Powering the 2023 Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also up for offer is a CNG variant. The petrol motor generates 82bhp and 114Nm, while the CNG mode reduces the output to 68bhp and 95Nm. We have detailed the mileage for all versions of the Exter, and you can read about it on our website.