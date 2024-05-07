Citroen Basalt coupe SUV spied testing again

To be launched later this year

Will be based on the C3 Aircross SUV

Citroen revealed the exterior design along with the launch timeline of its upcoming coupe SUV, the Basalt in India. The fifth all-new product from the French automaker is set to make its debut in H2 of this year. And ahead of its official launch, the coupe SUV was spied testing late at night on the Indian tarmac.

Being based on the C3 Aircross, the Basalt resembles the SUV with a similar front fascia along with a signature two-slat grille which cleverly houses the Citroen emblem. Furthermore, the Basalt flaunts a more aggressive front bumper with a wide radiator grille. Other design highlights include flip door handles, wraparound LED taillamps, squared-off wheel arches, and a raised-up tailgate section like a notchback.

As for the features, the Basalt will offer more equipment than the current C3 Aircross. It will likely come loaded with automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats.

Coming to the powertrain and specifications, the Basalt will continue with the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor as seen with the C3 Aircross. This motor will come mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit with a power output of 109bhp and 205Nm of torque.

