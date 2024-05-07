CarWale
    Citroen Basalt coupe SUV spied testing again

    Haji Chakralwale

    • To be launched later this year
    • Will be based on the C3 Aircross SUV

    Citroen revealed the exterior design along with the launch timeline of its upcoming coupe SUV, the Basalt in India. The fifth all-new product from the French automaker is set to make its debut in H2 of this year. And ahead of its official launch, the coupe SUV was spied testing late at night on the Indian tarmac.

    Citroen Basalt Rear View

    Being based on the C3 Aircross, the Basalt resembles the SUV with a similar front fascia along with a signature two-slat grille which cleverly houses the Citroen emblem. Furthermore, the Basalt flaunts a more aggressive front bumper with a wide radiator grille. Other design highlights include flip door handles, wraparound LED taillamps, squared-off wheel arches, and a raised-up tailgate section like a notchback.

    As for the features, the Basalt will offer more equipment than the current C3 Aircross. It will likely come loaded with automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats.

    Citroen Basalt Left Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the powertrain and specifications, the Basalt will continue with the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor as seen with the C3 Aircross. This motor will come mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit with a power output of 109bhp and 205Nm of torque.

    Citroen Basalt Image
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Citroen Basalt Gallery

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
