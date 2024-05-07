Kia EV3 to preview electric Seltos

The car will be officially revealed on 23 May

Measures in at 4.33-meters

EV3 concept car

Kia’s first EV for India has been confirmed as an electric version of the Carens. But we also know that an electric Seltos is in the works and the upcoming Kia EV3 SUV is a prologue of what’s to arrive in the future.

Showcased in concept form last October, the EV3 has the same dimensions as the Seltos and if you look closely, it shares the silhouette with its ICE counterpart too. In the concept car, the cabin is a minimalist affair with a one-piece display as the centre of control and a series of toggle switches for climate control and other functions. Kia has trimmed out the cabin in a pleasant shade of beige, a colour popular with markets like India, while the floor is completely flat for good interior space.

Teaser images

The teaser images showcase the design of the headlamps and taillamps. Unsurprisingly, both are vertically designed with an almost interchangeable design. The teaser images hint that the production-ready model will stay true to the concept car, taking the same shape and size.

Made in India

Given that India is one of the global production hubs for the Seltos, we expect that the EV3 will be assembled at their Anantapur plant. If not for exports, then at least, the supply for the Indian market will be locally put together. However, we expect that components for the same will be sourced from India for global markets.