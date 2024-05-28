Tata Curvv taillights leaked in fresh spy shots

The Curvv will be launched in India later this year

Will be offered in ICE and EV forms

Tata Motors has its calendar full of launches in the coming months as it plans to introduce new models and variants across segments. While we wait for the Altroz Racer to arrive next month, new spy images of the Curvv have brought in fresh details.

Courtesy of a test mule, key details of the Tata Curvv’s rear profile have been given away. The Curvv will get inverted two-piece L-shaped LED taillights, additional brake light on the boot lid, and a separate vertical housing on either side of the bumper that houses the reverse lights and fog lights.

Elsewhere, the 2024 Curvv will get a shark-fin antenna, alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate holder. In terms of features, the car is expected to come equipped with a 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual digital displays, drive modes, and a wireless charger.

Under the hood, the new Tata Curvv will source power from a 1.5-litre diesel engine belting out 118bhp and 260Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. An EV version is already confirmed, which will precede the ICE versions, while a CNG trim is also in the works.

