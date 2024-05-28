CarWale
    Audi Q7 Bold Edition in the flesh: Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    • Special edition gets cosmetic changes
    • Priced at Rs. 97.84 lakh

    Audi recently launched a new special edition of the Q7 called the Bold Edition. It gets a black styling package to give the car a unique look. Deliveries have begun and here's how the SUV looks in the flesh with the cosmetic changes.

    Audi Q7 Left Side View

    Though the one in the pictures here is in a black shade, the Q7 Bold Edition is available in four exterior colours namely, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, and Mythos Black.

    Audi Q7 Grille

    The Q7 Bold Edition sports a de-chromed look with a blacked-out logo and grille frame. Even the lower section of the bumper, including the skid plate, gets darkened bits instead of the silver accents.

    Audi Q7 Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the sides, the SUV features black roof-rails, window surrounds, ORVMs, and a black cladding. There is a small decal on the rear door and the car gets LED puddle lamps.

    Audi Q7 Left Side View

    Riding on the same set of 19-inch alloy wheels, the design pattern remains the same but gets a dual-tone look. Moreover, self-centering dynamic hub caps have been provided.

    Audi Q7 Wheel

    At the rear, you'll notice blacked-out Audi rings, glossy black slat on the tailgate, and Q7 badging. The chrome elements on the bumper have been deleted to match the black theme.

    Audi Q7 Rear Badge

    Inside, there are no changes and the Q7 Bold Edition continues to get the same layout and features as the standard version of the Q7 SUV.

    Audi Q7 Dashboard

    Powertrain options

    The Audi Q7 Bold Edition continues to be powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-V6 paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

    Audi Q7 Right Side View
    Audi Q7 Image
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 86.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Audi Q7 Gallery

