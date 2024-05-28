Audi Q7 Bold Edition in the flesh: Now in pictures

Special edition gets cosmetic changes

Priced at Rs. 97.84 lakh

Audi recently launched a new special edition of the Q7 called the Bold Edition. It gets a black styling package to give the car a unique look. Deliveries have begun and here's how the SUV looks in the flesh with the cosmetic changes.

Though the one in the pictures here is in a black shade, the Q7 Bold Edition is available in four exterior colours namely, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, and Mythos Black.

The Q7 Bold Edition sports a de-chromed look with a blacked-out logo and grille frame. Even the lower section of the bumper, including the skid plate, gets darkened bits instead of the silver accents.

On the sides, the SUV features black roof-rails, window surrounds, ORVMs, and a black cladding. There is a small decal on the rear door and the car gets LED puddle lamps.

Riding on the same set of 19-inch alloy wheels, the design pattern remains the same but gets a dual-tone look. Moreover, self-centering dynamic hub caps have been provided.

At the rear, you'll notice blacked-out Audi rings, glossy black slat on the tailgate, and Q7 badging. The chrome elements on the bumper have been deleted to match the black theme.

Inside, there are no changes and the Q7 Bold Edition continues to get the same layout and features as the standard version of the Q7 SUV.

Powertrain options

The Audi Q7 Bold Edition continues to be powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-V6 paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.