    1,500 Mahindra XUV 3XO units delivered on day one

    • Deliveries commenced on 26 May, 2024
    • Marks another milestone for the SUV since its launch

    Mahindra has achieved yet another milestone by delivering 1,500 units of the XUV 3XO on day one across the country. The deliveries of the recently launched SUV commenced on 26 May, 2024.

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO is being offered in nine variants, namely, MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury at a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Front Three Quarter

    As per our sources, the AX5 is currently the most popular and in-demand variant of the SUV. This variant can be had at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.69 lakh in petrol and diesel guise with manual and automatic gearbox options.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard

    In terms of features, starting with the AX5 variant, the 3XO comes loaded with twin 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, push start/stop button, TMPS, automatic headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers.

    Listed below are the powertrain options of the Mahindra XUV 3XO:

    EnginePower OutputFuel Efficiency (MT/AT)
    1.2-litre TCMPFi petrol 109bhp/200Nm18.89kmpl/17.96kmpl
    1.2-litre TGDi petrol129bhp/230Nm20.10kmpl/18.20kmpl
    1.5-litre CRDe diesel115bhp/300Nm20.60kmpl/21.20kmpl
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
