    Kia Seltos colour palette revised

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Seltos colour palette revised
    • The Seltos base variant is now available in seven colours
    • It was previously limited to just two options

    Kia India has revised the colour options of the Seltos with immediate effect. The revision applies exclusively to the entry-level HTE variant, which is priced from Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Seltos HTE variant was previously offered only in two colours: Clear White and Sparkling Silver. This range has now been expanded to a total of seven colours, namely, Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Pewter Olive, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, and Imperial Blue.

    The higher variants of the Kia Seltos are available in four more paints, including Glacier White Pearl, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White with Aurora Black Pearl, and Xclusive Matte Graphite. Apart from the update to the colour palette, there are no changes to the feature list, specifications, or prices of the Seltos.

    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
