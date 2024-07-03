Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 19,000

Received a new GTX variant recently

Prices start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

Kia India has revised the prices of its popular SUV, the Seltos, in India. The model has received a price increment of up to Rs. 19,000 this month. With this, the Seltos is now available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.90 lakh.

The Kia Seltos recently received a new GTX variant and is now available in 10 variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), and X-Line. Of these, select variants have incurred an upward price revision ranging between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 19,000. Post this hike, the top-spec X-Line variant in diesel automatic guise is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 20.37 lakh.

The new GTX variant of the Seltos is positioned between HTX+ (S) and GTX+ (S). As for the features, it comes loaded with 18-inch alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, and a dual-zone climate control system.

In other news, the Korean automaker has also revised the prices of the Sonet SUV by up to Rs. 27,000 in July 2024.