    Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 19,000

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Haji Chakralwale

    18,040 Views
    Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs. 19,000
    • Received a new GTX variant recently
    • Prices start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

    Kia India has revised the prices of its popular SUV, the Seltos, in India. The model has received a price increment of up to Rs. 19,000 this month. With this, the Seltos is now available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.90 lakh.

    The Kia Seltos recently received a new GTX variant and is now available in 10 variants, namely, HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), and X-Line. Of these, select variants have incurred an upward price revision ranging between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 19,000. Post this hike, the top-spec X-Line variant in diesel automatic guise is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 20.37 lakh.

    The new GTX variant of the Seltos is positioned between HTX+ (S) and GTX+ (S). As for the features, it comes loaded with 18-inch alloy wheels, ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, and a dual-zone climate control system.

    In other news, the Korean automaker has also revised the prices of the Sonet SUV by up to Rs. 27,000 in July 2024.

    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
