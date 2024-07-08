CarWale
    Kia Seltos GTX variant launched in India at Rs. 19 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia Seltos GTX variant launched in India at Rs. 19 lakh
    • Available in turbo-petrol and diesel guise
    • Aurora Black Pearl colour introduced in the X-Line variant

    We recently brought the exclusive news of the price hike as well as the introduction of new variants of the Kia Seltos. Now, the brand has officially revealed the prices of the new GTX variant which sits between the HTX+ and GTX+ (S) variants at an asking price of Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The new GTX trim brings some very important features from the higher variants. These features include Solar glass or UV-cut glass, ventilated front seats, trimmed-down version of the Level 2 ADAS suite, sliding centre armrest, white callipers, and a 360-degree surround camera. Meanwhile, the UV-cut glass and white callipers are now also available in the GTX+ and X-Line variants. Furthermore, the X-Line variants get another interesting addition in the form of a new exterior colour called Aurora Black Pearl, which is basically a gloss-finished black paint scheme.

    Kia Seltos Left Front Three Quarter

    As for the powertrain options, the new GTX variant of the Seltos is equipped with a choice of two engines – a 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine. Both motors only get an automatic gearbox, including a seven-speed DCT for the petrol engine and a six-speed torque converter unit for the oil burner.

    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
