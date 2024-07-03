CarWale
    2024 Kia Seltos GTX variant: Top 5 features

    Ninad Ambre

    • Is a new variant with new features
    • Gets seven colour options

    Kia India updated its portfolio by refreshing the Seltos and Sonet line-up. Let's look at the top five features of the updated Seltos, which gets a new GTX variant.

    Kia Seltos Left Rear Three Quarter

    ADAS

    Earlier, ADAS was reserved for the top-of-the-line variants. However, the new GTX variant, which sits below the GTX+, boasts this autonomous tech.

    Kia Seltos Rear Badge

    R18 alloys

    Unlike the 17-inch alloys from the HTX+, the GTX trim rides on 18-inch crystal-cut glossy black alloy wheels.

    Kia Seltos Left Side View

    Ventilated seats

    Another feature buyers of this variant will appreciate is that it gets ventilated front seats. This is a useful feature in a hot and humid climate like ours.

    Kia Seltos Front Row Seats

    Dual-zone climate control

    Further to add to the delight, customers also benefit from a dual-zone automatic climate control.

    Kia Seltos Dashboard

    New Colour

    Lastly, like the Sonet, the Seltos also gets a new colour as a part of the standard exterior paint options. The new colour is called Aurora Black Pearl taking the colour choices up to seven.

    Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

    Powertrain option for the Seltos GTX trim

    The Kia Seltos GTX trim is available in 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. However, in terms of transmission options, it is offered only across the automatic versions.

    Kia Seltos Engine Shot
    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
