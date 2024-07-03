2024 Kia Seltos GTX variant: Top 5 features

Is a new variant with new features

Gets seven colour options

Kia India updated its portfolio by refreshing the Seltos and Sonet line-up. Let's look at the top five features of the updated Seltos, which gets a new GTX variant.

ADAS

Earlier, ADAS was reserved for the top-of-the-line variants. However, the new GTX variant, which sits below the GTX+, boasts this autonomous tech.

R18 alloys

Unlike the 17-inch alloys from the HTX+, the GTX trim rides on 18-inch crystal-cut glossy black alloy wheels.

Ventilated seats

Another feature buyers of this variant will appreciate is that it gets ventilated front seats. This is a useful feature in a hot and humid climate like ours.

Dual-zone climate control

Further to add to the delight, customers also benefit from a dual-zone automatic climate control.

New Colour

Lastly, like the Sonet, the Seltos also gets a new colour as a part of the standard exterior paint options. The new colour is called Aurora Black Pearl taking the colour choices up to seven.

Powertrain option for the Seltos GTX trim

The Kia Seltos GTX trim is available in 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. However, in terms of transmission options, it is offered only across the automatic versions.