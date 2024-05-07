Mahindra XUV 3XO - Tech explained

Launched at a starting price of Rs. 7.49 lakh

Offers Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, and more

Mahindra recently revealed the prices of its entry-level SUV, the XUV 3XO in the country. The updated version of the XUV300 is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.49 lakh. At this price, the model undercuts its main competitors, the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and the Kia Sonet, by at least Rs. 50,000. In this article, we will explain the tech and features the XUV 3XO has to offer that give the SUV an upper hand over all its rivals.

Level 2 ADAS suite

The ADAS tech is not necessarily new for this segment, as previously, the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet featured Level 1 ADAS suite. However, the XUV 3XO has a better Level 2 version of the tech borrowed from its elder sibling, the XUV700. The first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS of the XUV 3XO offers features such as adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and smart pilot assist.

Harman Kardon music system

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is no slouch in the music department as the SUV is equipped with a seven-speaker music system sourced from Harmon Kardon. This sound system is bundled with an amplifier and a sub-woofer.

65W Type-C charging port

Now, a Type-Type-CC charger is common these days but with the XUV 3XO, one can even charge their laptop and other high-power sourcing gadgets using the 65W Type C charging port.

Dual-zone climate control

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the only SUV in its class to come equipped with dual-zone climate control. Notably, all of its competition gets single-zone automatic climate control for their top-spec variant.

Panoramic sunroof

Starting with the AX7 variant, the XUV 3XO gets the first-in-segment dual-pane panoramic sunroof option. However, customers benefit from a single-pane sunroof starting with the MX2 Pro variant.

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Finally, another segment-first feature is the electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function.