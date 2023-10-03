Nissan Magnite AMT unveiled in India

- Can be had in non-turbo variants

- Revealed alongside the Magnite Kuro Special Edition

Nissan India has unveiled the AMT variant of the Magnite crossover in the country. Since its launch in late 2020, the Magnite was solely offered with the CVT gearbox and was restricted only to the turbo-petrol engine. But now, potential customers can buy the crossover with AMT transmission across all five non-turbo variants.

The Nissan Magnite can be had in two powertrain options. First up is a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce 71bhp and 96Nm of torque while the second is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 99bhp and 152Nm of torque. The former comes coupled with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit while the latter is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit.

In other news, the automaker has also revealed the Magnite Kuro Special Edition alongside the AMT variant. Available only in the XV variant across two powertrains, this special edition sports an all-black exterior hue with completely black instrument panel. Interested customers can book the Kuro Edition of the crossover for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, with deliveries slated to begin soon after its launch.