Hyundai registers 54,241 unit sales in September 2023

Achieved Y-o-Y growth of 9 per cent in domestic sales

SUVs contributed over 65 per cent to the total sales

Hyundai Motor India Limited has rolled out its sales figures for the ninth month of the year. The automaker retailed 71,674 units in total, which includes 54,241 domestic sales and an export of 17,400 units in September 2023.

In comparison, the cumulative sales figures for the brand stood at 63,201 units during the same period last year. That includes domestic sales of 49,700 units and an export of 13,501 units, achieving a Y-o-Y growth of 13.35 per cent.

Commenting on the September sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “In September 2023, HMIL has achieved its highest ever total monthly sales since inception marking a key milestone in the brand’s history. The ongoing festive season has resulted in a strong sales momentum, helping us achieve more than 9 per cent growth Y-o-Y in domestic sales in September 2023. Our strong SUV portfolio has received a further boost with the exceptional customer response to the newly launched Hyundai Exter. SUVs now contribute to more than 65 per cent of our domestic sales. The enduring love and admiration by Indian customers for the brand Hyundai is a reflection of the benchmark set by our products in terms of safety & feature integration.”