    Nissan 20-23 Concept imagines next-gen Micra as hot EV

    Nissan 20-23 Concept imagines next-gen Micra as hot EV
    • Showcased at a special event in London 
    • Electric powertrain benefits from Formula E outing 

    At the 20th anniversary celebration of Nissan’s European Design Centre (NDE) in Paddington, London, the Japanese carmaker has revealed an all-new EV concept. Called the 20-23 Concept, this design study is our first view of what the next-gen Micra EV is likely to be.  

    Nissan Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 20-23 Concept is designed by a team which includes some of the younger members of NDE. The name 20-23 reflects twenty years of NDE’s presence in London along with Nissan’s traditional number “2 (ni) 3 (san)” and the current year. The hot-hatch-esque design of the 20-23 looks like it was driven straight out of a video game.  

    Nissan Right Side View

    It also takes inspiration from Nissan’s outing in the Formula E Championship. So the race-inspired, futuristic hot-hatch EV has muscular and ostentatious wheel arches, circular LED surrounds for headlamps and tail lamps, large wheels shod with low-profile tyres, as well as massive diffusers both fore and aft.  

    Nissan Right Front Three Quarter

    Topping off the design is a roof-mounted rear wing and grey paint scheme.  The number ‘23’ is featured on the rear three-quarters of the body in a circular decal. Subtle elements of the Concept 20-23 look like they will make it into production, and this design study has the potential of spawning a proper Toyota GR Corolla rival.  

    Nissan Dashboard

    On the inside, the dashboard is a space-age-looking hole, with a yoke-type steering wheel. The deep bucket seats look the part too, as if they were taken straight from a race car. The cabin also flaunts a carbon fibre steering mount, floating centre console beams bolted to the ‘spine’ of the car, and a bright-red fire extinguisher underneath it.  

    Nissan Right Rear Three Quarter

    There are still a few years before we can see the 20-23 Concept-inspired next-gen Nissan models.    

