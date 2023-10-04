CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus prices hiked in October 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volkswagen Virtus prices hiked in October 2023
    • Gets three new features in select variants
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 11.48 lakh

    Volkswagen India has revised the prices of its MQB siblings, the Taigun and Virtus this month. With the latest revisions, select variants of the Virtus have become expensive by up to Rs. 4,000. Currently, the mid-size sedan is available in six variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Volkswagen Virtus can be had in six trim levels – Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, GT Plus, and GT Edge Limited Edition. Out of these, the prices of the Highline and GT variants have been increased by Rs. 4,000 and Rs. 1,000, respectively. Meanwhile, prices of all other variants have remained unchanged.

    Volkswagen Virtus Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Virtus can be had with two powertrain options – a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre petrol engines. The former is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque while being paired to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission unit. On the other hand, the more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor is paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox with a power output of 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

    Recently, the automaker has introduced three new features with select variants of the Virtus and Taigun SUV. The sedan now comes equipped with powered front seats, footwell illumination lighting, and a sub-woofer along with an amplifier.

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
