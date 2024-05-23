CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition launched in India at Rs. 9.84 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    20,458 Views
    • Introduced to celebrate the first anniversary of the Geza Special Edition
    • Available in turbo-petrol CVT guise

    Nissan Motor India, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Geza Edition, has launched a new trim called the Geza Special Edition of the Magnite SUV in India. This new edition is available in turbo-petrol CVT guise at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.84 lakh.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Feature-wise, this new edition of the Magnite comes loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, JBL-sourced music system, rear camera with guidelines, and ambient lighting. Furthermore, customers can also opt for the beige coloured seat upholstery.

    Mechanically, as the name suggests, the Magnite Geza Special CVT Edition comes equipped with a CVT gearbox coupled to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. In this state of tune, the engine churns out 99bhp and 152Nm of peak torque.

    Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL), said, 'We are delighted to introduce the newest variant of the Magnite following the tremendous success of the Geza Special Edition last year. We have identified a significant opportunity based on customer feedback in the market to offer premium features at an accessible price point. The Magnite Geza CVT Special Edition is the only CVT turbo available at such a competitive price with features that no other product offers in the market. It underlines our commitment to delivering best-in-class technology, premium features and advanced infotainment offerings at an accessible price.”

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
