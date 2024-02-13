Nissan Magnite achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Prices start at Rs. 6 lakh

Brand introduces ‘NISSAN ONE’ web platform

Nissan India has achieved an important milestone with its only SUV on sale, the Magnite. The Japanese automaker has successfully registered 1 lakh unit sales of the Magnite in the country. With this, the brand has also introduced the ‘NISSAN ONE’ web platform.

The Magnite SUV was first introduced in India in 2020 and came with an affordable sub-four metre SUV tag. It was launched at an introductory price point of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Since then, the model has helped keep the business running for the Japanese carmaker in the Indian market. It is currently listed at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Moreover, to celebrate this important milestone, Nissan has introduced a new web-based one-stop platform called ‘NISSAN ONE’. Under this initiative, existing and new customers can take advantage of a variety of facilities such as test drive requests, booking the vehicle, real-time service request and booking, referral programs and more.