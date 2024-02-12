MG Motor India aims to increase its women workforce by 2025

Currently, MG has about 34 per cent women employment

Recently slashed the ex-showroom prices of all its models

On our recent visit to MG Motor India’s plant in Halol, Gujarat, it was a welcome change to see mostly women working around the facility. Be it the body shop or the final product testing, the women could be seen contributing to all aspects of production.

Currently, in terms of diversity, the women employees, both in the Halol plant and the Gurgaon office, account for about 34 per cent of the company’s total workforce. In our interaction with Yeshwinder Patial, Senior Director, Human Resources, MG Motor India, he mentioned that the automaker aims to increase this number by up to 50 per cent by the end of CY2025.

Further, to encourage the re-entry of women into the workplace after extended career breaks, marriage breaks, or maternity leaves, the car marque has a unique employment program called ‘Drive her back’. This one-year-long program invites experienced and qualified women to resume their careers with a minimum work experience of two years. Post that, the company conducts a structured review of the projects and may absorb top-performing women within its payroll, subject to the performance and availability of vacancies.

In other news, the automaker is celebrating its centenary year by introducing revised prices for its 2024 range of models, details of which are already live on our website.