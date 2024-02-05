CarWale
    MG Gloster Blackstorm now affordable by up to Rs. 1.34 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Gloster Blackstorm now affordable by up to Rs. 1.34 lakh
    • Prices of all other variants unchanged
    • Offered in turbo and twin-turbo guise

    MG Motor India has revised the prices of its entire range in February 2024. The prices of select models have been reduced significantly, and among the list, the flagship Gloster SUV has received a price cut of up to Rs. 1.34 lakh.

    The MG Gloster can be had in three trim levels including Sharp, Savvy, and Blackstorm. With the latest update, the prices of the Blackstorm variants have been reduced by Rs. 1.34 lakh and Rs. 87,000 for the turbo and twin-turbo guise, respectively.

    MG Gloster Rear Logo

    Mechanically, the Gloster SUV can be had with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel. Both powertrains come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

    Listed below are the revised ex-showroom prices of the MG Gloster Blackstorm:

    VariantsPrices
    Blackstorm turbo dieselRs. 39.71 lakh
    Blackstorm twin-turbo dieselRs. 42.99 lakh
    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    Rs. 37.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
