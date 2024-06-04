MG Gloster Snowstorm and Desertstorm editions launched in India

The new editions are priced at Rs. 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

Up to Rs. 2.82 lakh lower price tag than Gloster Blackstorm

MG Motor India has introduced the Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm editions in India, priced at Rs. 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Inspired by the Blackstorm edition, the Desertstorm gets a Deep Golden paint whereas the Snowstorm comes in Pearl White with a black roof theme.

Starting with the Gloster Desertstorm edition, this iteration features red-coloured brake callipers, and inserts for the headlamp. Further, it receives a blacked-out finish for the grille, alloy wheels, ORVMs, door handles, roof rails, spoiler, and pillars. Inside, the changes are limited to a black interior theme and steering wheel.

The 2024 MG Gloster Snowstorm boasts red inserts for the front and rear bumpers and headlamps, while select elements such as the grille, alloys, spoiler, door handles, ORVMs with a red insert, window surrounds, and fog light garnish are finished in gloss black. Another highlight is the smoked effect for the taillights. The changes to the interior include a black theme and a black steering wheel.

Both the Gloster Desertstorm and the Snowstorm are also available with a range of dealer-level accessories such as the ‘Desertstorm’ and ‘Snowstorm’ badges, seat massagers, themed carpet mats, dashboard mats, and JBL-sourced speakers.

The new MG Gloster special editions are priced at Rs. 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, these versions are priced up to Rs. 2.82 lakh lower than the Blackstorm edition. Both editions are offered with a seven-seat layout while the six-seat trim is limited to the Desertstorm edition.