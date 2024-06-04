CarWale
    AD

    MG Gloster Snowstorm and Desertstorm editions launched in India

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    22,256 Views
    MG Gloster Snowstorm and Desertstorm editions launched in India
    • The new editions are priced at Rs. 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Up to Rs. 2.82 lakh lower price tag than Gloster Blackstorm

    MG Motor India has introduced the Gloster Desertstorm and Snowstorm editions in India, priced at Rs. 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Inspired by the Blackstorm edition, the Desertstorm gets a Deep Golden paint whereas the Snowstorm comes in Pearl White with a black roof theme.

    MG Gloster Left Front Three Quarter

    Starting with the Gloster Desertstorm edition, this iteration features red-coloured brake callipers, and inserts for the headlamp. Further, it receives a blacked-out finish for the grille, alloy wheels, ORVMs, door handles, roof rails, spoiler, and pillars. Inside, the changes are limited to a black interior theme and steering wheel.

    The 2024 MG Gloster Snowstorm boasts red inserts for the front and rear bumpers and headlamps, while select elements such as the grille, alloys, spoiler, door handles, ORVMs with a red insert, window surrounds, and fog light garnish are finished in gloss black. Another highlight is the smoked effect for the taillights. The changes to the interior include a black theme and a black steering wheel.

    MG Gloster Front Row Seats

    Both the Gloster Desertstorm and the Snowstorm are also available with a range of dealer-level accessories such as the ‘Desertstorm’ and ‘Snowstorm’ badges, seat massagers, themed carpet mats, dashboard mats, and JBL-sourced speakers.

    The new MG Gloster special editions are priced at Rs. 41.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, these versions are priced up to Rs. 2.82 lakh lower than the Blackstorm edition. Both editions are offered with a seven-seat layout while the six-seat trim is limited to the Desertstorm edition.

    MG Gloster Image
    MG Gloster
    Rs. 38.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MY24 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched; prices start at Rs. 61.85 lakh
     Next 
    Honda Amaze CNG now available at select dealerships

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Gloster Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15547 Views
    28 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15547 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Rs. 60.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Atto 3 facelift
    BYD Atto 3 facelift

    Rs. 34.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Gloster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 47.21 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 48.39 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 45.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 47.21 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 48.33 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 43.59 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 48.36 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 45.15 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 44.08 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15547 Views
    28 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15547 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Gloster Snowstorm and Desertstorm editions launched in India