Maruti Wagon R prices in India reduced for select variants

Wagon R is priced from Rs. 5.54 lakh onwards

Available in four variants

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of its entire model range with effect from January 2024. This price revision is applicable across the Arena and Nexa dealership chains. Now, let us take a look at the updated prices of the Wagon R.

The VXi 1.0 AGS, ZXi 1.2 AGS, ZXi+ 1.2 AGS, and ZXi+ 1.2 AGS dual-tone variants have witnessed a price cut of Rs. 5,000, each. While this marks no changes to the entry-level price, which stands at Rs. 5.54 lakh, the top-spec model now has a sticker price of Rs. 7.37 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Wagon R is offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Customers can choose from two engine options, including 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre units, mated with a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox.