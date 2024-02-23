Maruti Wagon R attracts discounts of up to Rs. 61,000 in February 2024

Wagon R prices in India start at Rs. 5.54 lakh

Prices of the model were recently reduced

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering huge discounts this month. Applicable across the Arena and Nexa dealers, these benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The Maruti Wagon R hatchback can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000. These benefits are valid up to 29 February, 2024.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki revised the prices of the Wagon R by up to Rs. 5,000, applicable to select variants. The model is currently priced from Rs. 5.54 lakh to Rs. 7.37 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Customers can choose from four variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.