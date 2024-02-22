CarWale
    Toyota India recalls 269 units of Land Cruiser 300

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota India recalls 269 units of Land Cruiser 300
    • Recall pertains to ECU software 
    • Bookings currently paused

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has issued a voluntary recall for its luxury SUV, the Land Cruiser 300. A total of 269 SUVs manufactured between 12 February, 2021 to 1 February, 2023 have been called back to reprogram their automatic transmission’s ECU software. Fortunately, there have been no reported cases related to the affected part.

    The automaker will update the software of the affected SUVs free of cost. Meanwhile, the brand has also clarified that customers can continue to use their SUVs until the software has been updated. Toyota dealer representatives will contact customers individually to fix the above-mentioned issue. Customers having any questions or concerns can contact the nearest dealer or the brand’s customer assistance centre.

    Toyota Land Cruiser Right Rear Three Quarter

    Currently, the LC300 is priced at Rs. 2.10 crore (ex-showroom) and is offered only in a single, fully loaded variant. Under the skin, it is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel mill that is tuned to develop 305bhp and 700Nm of torque and comes coupled to a ten-speed automatic transmission.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant launched; prices start from Rs. 16.99 lakh

