    India exclusive: Toyota Land Cruiser bookings paused
    • Land Cruiser prices in India start at Rs. 2.10 crore
    • Was launched in India in December 2022

    Toyota introduced the new-gen Land Cruiser in India last year, with prices starting at Rs. 2.10 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the flagship SUV commenced across the country in January this year. We have now got our hands on an exclusive update related to the model.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has temporarily paused fresh bookings of the Land Cruiser in India. The company stated this step was taken due to the overwhelming demand for the SUV in the country. The brand has not stated when it will restart bookings, although an official announcement will be made when the move is undertaken.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the new Toyota Land Cruiser, or LC300, as it is fondly called, is powered by a 3.3-litre, V6 diesel engine that develops an output of 305bhp and 700Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. We have previously detailed the new LC300 in our first look opinions, and you can read it on our website.

    Toyota Land Cruiser Image
    Toyota Land Cruiser
    Rs. 2.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
