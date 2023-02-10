Toyota Land Cruiser 300 ZX Diesel AT: First Look

What is it?

The king of all things, SUVs hardly need an introduction. An iconic vehicle, the Land Cruiser in this new generation you see in the video, was unveiled in early 2021 and instantly became an all-out success. It’s finally made it to the Indian shores, and with a rumoured price tag of Rs 2.1 crore, it is expected to be launched here within the next few weeks. Ahead of its official arrival, the car was on display at a Toyota stall at the 2023 Auto Expo and here are all the key details.

There’s nothing quite like a Land Cruiser when it comes to presence. The face is dominated by a sizeable three-slat grille, while the full LED headlamps look a bit dwarfed in front of the large LED DRLs that line up with the top slat and the Toyota logo. The hood sits high with a big dip in the middle to give a pronounced muscular hump.

At 4.98 metres, the Land Cruiser is massive, and it’s most evident in the profile view of the car, thanks to the overhangs and the shape of the roofline. The wheel arches are flared and lend a squat stance to the car. The massive tail lamps wrap around the edges and have intricate, vertically stacked patterns combining all the lights into one unit. It gets a large bash plate element and a silver badge just above the number plate slot.