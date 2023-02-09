2023 MG Hector Petrol AT Facelift First Drive Review

Even in terms of space and comfort, it continues to be a roomy cabin with the area good enough for five occupants. The overall experience is better too, with the use of light colours and, of course, a huge panoramic sunroof. Then, all seats adorned with artificial leather are firmly padded and quite supportive. Moreover, the front seats are ventilated with a cooling function, and the driver’s seat can be electrically adjusted to find a perfect driving position. Outward visibility still remains good with the new 360 camera adding to the convenience.

Speaking of features, the Hector debuted as a well-equipped car with many segment-first features. This latest iteration retains its feature-packed cabin with the addition of more equipment. A 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, etc. are all part of the standard equipment list. This time, it gets a new segment-first feature called auto turn indicators which switch on automatically as soon as you turn the steering wheel. It’s a helpful feature to warn other vehicles about your move, that is, if you forget to indicate. Another party trick is voice-enabled ambient lighting which even responds to some keywords in Hindi.

Further, apart from the usual safety features like six airbags, and other driver assist systems, MG is now offering ADAS for added safety. As a result, the fully-digital instrument panel is quite detailed and shows up the newly added ADAS-related information. In fact, the MG Pilot shows quite intricate details, such as displaying the car’s side indicators in use in the car’s image. It also gets new fonts and colours, and, as usual, displays a lot of information. The arrangement of the crucial bits remains the same with information on speed, ADAS-related tech, TPMS etc. being displayed in the centre.

Notwithstanding, the biggest USP of the Hector, in my opinion, is still the 14-inch HD infotainment screen. This is by far the largest one among any SUV in India. This portrait infotainment system supports the next-gen i-Smart technology. Thus, it has a host of systems to cater to your audio, video, and all other entertainment needs. Needless to say, it supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In fact, it serves as one portal to access the AC controls, vehicle stats, additional apps, communication through voice, and a ton of other features. The HD screen quality is crisp despite the larger display and its UI is easy to use. It's smooth but some apps like JioSaavn and MapmyIndia took some time to load up.

The big screen can also display different angles of the cameras simultaneously. It quickly gets activated through the touch of a button, or when slotting in the reverse gear or turning the steering to the left or right. Now, I’m nit-picking here, but the Hector gets only standard USB Type-A ports. Given the new standard, at least one USB Type-C type should have been provided. Otherwise, wide support for various apps including JioSaavn music, USB storage, wallpaper, etc. is carried over with newly added remote connectivity features. Heck, the car can even be locked/unlocked through just MG’s app and without a physical key.