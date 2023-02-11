Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1.5 ZXi+ petrol AT Long Term review: Final report

Cabin ambience

The cabin of this second-generation Brezza is a major step up from the first-generation car, both in terms of perceived space as well as quality, fit, and finish. This is most evident in the design of the dashboard, where you get a sleeker layout with a snazzy-looking 9.0-inch free-standing display at the top of the centre console. The textured materials around the AC vents and the quality of switches used in the climate control interface really do add to the improved quality. It might not have too much practicality in India, but the sunroof on this top-spec ZXi+ variant is a welcome source of light on a sunny day or even at night when it helps to illuminate some of the unlit switches.

Funnily enough, the wider cabin has resulted in an oddity in the form of the driver door armrest being too far away to rest your leg comfortably on the door. Perhaps a larger man than I wouldn’t find it that much of an issue.