CarWale

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Vikrant Singh

    1,681 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Side View
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Side View
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front View

    Why would I buy it?

    • Great to look at
    • Space, features and tech
    • High claimed range

    Why would I avoid it?

    • If an EV doesn't fit my lifestyle
    • Doesn't carry a luxury badge

    What is the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

    It is a rear-wheel drive, fun-to-drive, oversized hatchback that warms your heart every time you look at it; especially in person. It is also Hyundai’s most expensivefirst electric car for India. One that is priced at a little over Rs 45 lakh but still manages to justify that hefty price tag by the space, features, and tech it offers. It is based on the Hyundai Group’s electric skateboard platform; , the same thatwhich also underpins the Kia EV6. But unlike the EV6, the Ioniq uses a smaller battery pack and only one motor, which powers the rear axle.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    It also comes with a list of claims. Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 canwill go from 0-100kmph in just a little over 7.5 seconds. And that it has a certified range of around 630km. But, it obviously won't do both on the same charge cycle, with the former drawing quite a bit of battery charge. However, if you happen to have a 350kW DC charger in the vicinity; , it can get the Ioniq up to 80 per cent charged in less than 20 minutes. But because a 350kW DC charger is prohibitively expensive, these would be few and far in between.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai will, nonetheless, install an 11kW AC charger at your home as part of the car’s cost. This will get the Ioniq up and about to 100 per cent charge in around seven hours. So, it will be more like an overnight job. And finally, it comes with an eight-year or 1, 60,000km battery warranty.

    Is the Ioniq 5’s cabin any good?

    Dashboard

    It’s good. It’s unique. And it’s special. There’s nothing loud or garish here. It’s all very subtle and calming, and functional. But even so, it does exude a sense of premium-ness that makes you feel slightly better about dishing out over Rs 45 lakh for a car. It’s an easy car to get in and out of. The layout of the dash and the controls are logical and easily accessible. The seats all around are big, accommodating and comfortable.

    Rear Seats

    The use of lighter colours and a reasonably large glass area (including the huge glass roof) leaves you with a feeling of airiness that’s refreshing. And it is spacious in objective terms too. Just to give you an idea, at 1890mm, it is as wide as the Mercedes GLC. But its 3,000mm wheelbase eclipses that of the GLC. It can comfortably seat five six-footers, I have no doubt. The boot, however, leaves a little to be desired in terms of luggage carrying capacity. It’s deep and wide, but not very roomy in the vertical plane. If it’s any solace, at least the tailgate is a powered one.

    Instrument Cluster

    In fact, the Ioniq is brimming with features. It has electrically powered seats all around with memory, which is unheard of at this price point. It also gets Level 2 ADAS, again an add-on the more expensive but costlier, entry-level luxury SUVs don't offer. These apart, the Ioniq 5 sports a dual-zone climate control system with vents for the rear passengers. It has a full TFT driver information system. And as is expected at this price point, it also gets a multimedia system, cooled front seats, wireless phone charging, auto headlamps and wiper, and, like we mentioned earlier, a panoramic sunroof.

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    Is the Ioniq 5 nice to drive?

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This is a heavy car. It weighs almost two tonnes. But, it runs on large 20-inch wheels, and these wheels are placed at the near extremities of the car. Plus, being a skateboard platform, the batteries sit under the floor, giving the Ioniq 5 a low centre of gravity. As a result, when you throw the car into a corner, this Hyundai doesn't roll around too much. It feels sure-footed, predictable, and surprisingly manageable. It also feels quite hunkered down in a straight line.

    Front View

    But, it’s not the most light-footed. Be it turn-ins or quick direction changes on a tight winding road, you can feel the Ioniq fighting its weight. So, one needs to coax it rather than whip it into submission come a corner. It’s not the most exciting way to drive, but it is still involving.

    Left Side View

    Plus, if it's fun you want, all you need to do is take it to a track and switch off its stability program. Then, come a corner, and you can simply lean into the Ioniq’s seamless and predictable power delivery to pull some hilarious drifts. It is rear-wheel drive, after all. And it doesn't need a lot of prodding to get its tail to hang out. You don't even need to go very fast to do it. If this is not fun, I don't know what is! It’s not just fun and games with the Ioniq; it’s also a pretty practical commuter. If you are driving yourself and select Eco mode, the car’s throttle response is less alert, which makes for a smoother drive. The visibility for the driver is good, and the Ioniq has a good driving position, too, that feels natural and comfortable. Plus, with a height-adjustable seat and steering that adjusts for both reach and rake, this should hold for different-sided adults as well.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    One can also select the levels of regeneration via the steering-mounted paddle shifters to a degree wherein driving without brakes too is a possibility. As far as the steering response of the Ioniq goes, it is not the quickest or the most feel-some. But, at least in Eco mode, it is relatively light. Normal and Sport modes increase the steering heft and the alertness of the throttle response, with Sport being the most demanding. There’s very little to complain about the Ioniq in terms of how it drives. But, if I had to nitpick, I would say a smaller wheel with a taller aspect tyre would have been a nicer way to go. It currently runs 20-inch wheels shod with 45-aspect tyres. These make the slow-speed ride on city roads busier than I would have liked.

    Should you buy the Hyundai Ioniq 5?

    Front View

    Yes, we feel it is a worthy buy. If you want an EV for city use, that's easy to drive or nice to be driven in with a week's worth of driving range and doesn't feel out of place at a well-to-do social gathering, yes, the Ioniq 5 fits the bill. The fact that it has a high safety rating, loads of kit, and a fun factor every car - EV or not - should possess, is just the icing on the cake. And lest we forget, it’s also a visual treat. It is one of those cars you’d always look back at before calling it a day. If it’s the pride of purchase you want, the Ioniq 5 nails it.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 45.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1.5 ZXi+ petrol AT Long Term review: Final report

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 50.00 - 53.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars