Hyundai Ioniq 5 First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Great to look at
- Space, features and tech
- High claimed range
Why would I avoid it?
- If an EV doesn't fit my lifestyle
- Doesn't carry a luxury badge
What is the Hyundai Ioniq 5?
It is a rear-wheel drive, fun-to-drive, oversized hatchback that warms your heart every time you look at it; especially in person. It is also Hyundai’s most expensivefirst electric car for India. One that is priced at a little over Rs 45 lakh but still manages to justify that hefty price tag by the space, features, and tech it offers. It is based on the Hyundai Group’s electric skateboard platform; , the same thatwhich also underpins the Kia EV6. But unlike the EV6, the Ioniq uses a smaller battery pack and only one motor, which powers the rear axle.
It also comes with a list of claims. Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 canwill go from 0-100kmph in just a little over 7.5 seconds. And that it has a certified range of around 630km. But, it obviously won't do both on the same charge cycle, with the former drawing quite a bit of battery charge. However, if you happen to have a 350kW DC charger in the vicinity; , it can get the Ioniq up to 80 per cent charged in less than 20 minutes. But because a 350kW DC charger is prohibitively expensive, these would be few and far in between.
Hyundai will, nonetheless, install an 11kW AC charger at your home as part of the car’s cost. This will get the Ioniq up and about to 100 per cent charge in around seven hours. So, it will be more like an overnight job. And finally, it comes with an eight-year or 1, 60,000km battery warranty.
Is the Ioniq 5’s cabin any good?
It’s good. It’s unique. And it’s special. There’s nothing loud or garish here. It’s all very subtle and calming, and functional. But even so, it does exude a sense of premium-ness that makes you feel slightly better about dishing out over Rs 45 lakh for a car. It’s an easy car to get in and out of. The layout of the dash and the controls are logical and easily accessible. The seats all around are big, accommodating and comfortable.
The use of lighter colours and a reasonably large glass area (including the huge glass roof) leaves you with a feeling of airiness that’s refreshing. And it is spacious in objective terms too. Just to give you an idea, at 1890mm, it is as wide as the Mercedes GLC. But its 3,000mm wheelbase eclipses that of the GLC. It can comfortably seat five six-footers, I have no doubt. The boot, however, leaves a little to be desired in terms of luggage carrying capacity. It’s deep and wide, but not very roomy in the vertical plane. If it’s any solace, at least the tailgate is a powered one.
In fact, the Ioniq is brimming with features. It has electrically powered seats all around with memory, which is unheard of at this price point. It also gets Level 2 ADAS, again an add-on the more expensive but costlier, entry-level luxury SUVs don't offer. These apart, the Ioniq 5 sports a dual-zone climate control system with vents for the rear passengers. It has a full TFT driver information system. And as is expected at this price point, it also gets a multimedia system, cooled front seats, wireless phone charging, auto headlamps and wiper, and, like we mentioned earlier, a panoramic sunroof.
Is the Ioniq 5 nice to drive?
This is a heavy car. It weighs almost two tonnes. But, it runs on large 20-inch wheels, and these wheels are placed at the near extremities of the car. Plus, being a skateboard platform, the batteries sit under the floor, giving the Ioniq 5 a low centre of gravity. As a result, when you throw the car into a corner, this Hyundai doesn't roll around too much. It feels sure-footed, predictable, and surprisingly manageable. It also feels quite hunkered down in a straight line.
But, it’s not the most light-footed. Be it turn-ins or quick direction changes on a tight winding road, you can feel the Ioniq fighting its weight. So, one needs to coax it rather than whip it into submission come a corner. It’s not the most exciting way to drive, but it is still involving.
Plus, if it's fun you want, all you need to do is take it to a track and switch off its stability program. Then, come a corner, and you can simply lean into the Ioniq’s seamless and predictable power delivery to pull some hilarious drifts. It is rear-wheel drive, after all. And it doesn't need a lot of prodding to get its tail to hang out. You don't even need to go very fast to do it. If this is not fun, I don't know what is! It’s not just fun and games with the Ioniq; it’s also a pretty practical commuter. If you are driving yourself and select Eco mode, the car’s throttle response is less alert, which makes for a smoother drive. The visibility for the driver is good, and the Ioniq has a good driving position, too, that feels natural and comfortable. Plus, with a height-adjustable seat and steering that adjusts for both reach and rake, this should hold for different-sided adults as well.
One can also select the levels of regeneration via the steering-mounted paddle shifters to a degree wherein driving without brakes too is a possibility. As far as the steering response of the Ioniq goes, it is not the quickest or the most feel-some. But, at least in Eco mode, it is relatively light. Normal and Sport modes increase the steering heft and the alertness of the throttle response, with Sport being the most demanding. There’s very little to complain about the Ioniq in terms of how it drives. But, if I had to nitpick, I would say a smaller wheel with a taller aspect tyre would have been a nicer way to go. It currently runs 20-inch wheels shod with 45-aspect tyres. These make the slow-speed ride on city roads busier than I would have liked.
Should you buy the Hyundai Ioniq 5?
Yes, we feel it is a worthy buy. If you want an EV for city use, that's easy to drive or nice to be driven in with a week's worth of driving range and doesn't feel out of place at a well-to-do social gathering, yes, the Ioniq 5 fits the bill. The fact that it has a high safety rating, loads of kit, and a fun factor every car - EV or not - should possess, is just the icing on the cake. And lest we forget, it’s also a visual treat. It is one of those cars you’d always look back at before calling it a day. If it’s the pride of purchase you want, the Ioniq 5 nails it.