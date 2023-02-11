Hyundai Ioniq 5 First Drive Review

Is the Ioniq 5 nice to drive?

This is a heavy car. It weighs almost two tonnes. But, it runs on large 20-inch wheels, and these wheels are placed at the near extremities of the car. Plus, being a skateboard platform, the batteries sit under the floor, giving the Ioniq 5 a low centre of gravity. As a result, when you throw the car into a corner, this Hyundai doesn't roll around too much. It feels sure-footed, predictable, and surprisingly manageable. It also feels quite hunkered down in a straight line.

But, it’s not the most light-footed. Be it turn-ins or quick direction changes on a tight winding road, you can feel the Ioniq fighting its weight. So, one needs to coax it rather than whip it into submission come a corner. It’s not the most exciting way to drive, but it is still involving.

Plus, if it's fun you want, all you need to do is take it to a track and switch off its stability program. Then, come a corner, and you can simply lean into the Ioniq’s seamless and predictable power delivery to pull some hilarious drifts. It is rear-wheel drive, after all. And it doesn't need a lot of prodding to get its tail to hang out. You don't even need to go very fast to do it. If this is not fun, I don't know what is! It’s not just fun and games with the Ioniq; it’s also a pretty practical commuter. If you are driving yourself and select Eco mode, the car’s throttle response is less alert, which makes for a smoother drive. The visibility for the driver is good, and the Ioniq has a good driving position, too, that feels natural and comfortable. Plus, with a height-adjustable seat and steering that adjusts for both reach and rake, this should hold for different-sided adults as well.

One can also select the levels of regeneration via the steering-mounted paddle shifters to a degree wherein driving without brakes too is a possibility. As far as the steering response of the Ioniq goes, it is not the quickest or the most feel-some. But, at least in Eco mode, it is relatively light. Normal and Sport modes increase the steering heft and the alertness of the throttle response, with Sport being the most demanding. There’s very little to complain about the Ioniq in terms of how it drives. But, if I had to nitpick, I would say a smaller wheel with a taller aspect tyre would have been a nicer way to go. It currently runs 20-inch wheels shod with 45-aspect tyres. These make the slow-speed ride on city roads busier than I would have liked.