Tata Safari Red #Dark Edition - First Look

What is it?

Tata’s bustling pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 had some eye-catching concept cars, a glimpse of future electric products, and some updated versions of existing models. Though not in the limelight, these updated versions featured some significant changes which are expected to make a substantial impact in their respective segments. One of these products was the Safari Red #Dark Edition.

The Dark Edition range is not a new phenomenon in Tata’s lineup, and changes to these special-edition cars are mostly limited to cosmetics with some minor feature additions. In the case of the Safari, the last Dark Edition variant featured an exclusive ‘Oberon Black’ paint scheme, de-chromed highlights and #Dark badges on the outside, and an all-black interior theme with blue highlights. It also had three new features — ventilated seats, an onboard air purifier, and wireless smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Now, the new Tata Safari Red Dark Edition is more than just another cosmetic update to the SUV range. There are a whole lot of new features which will significantly improve owner experience as well as safety. On the outside, the Safari Red #Dark Edition features the same black paint scheme and de-chromed elements and badges as the regular Dark Edition variant. Blink and you could miss the many elements which are exclusive to this version, which includes a small red insert in the grille, red brake calipers, and the 'Dark' badges featuring lettering in red rather than black.

You might also notice the set of cameras around the car; these are part of the 360-degree parking assist camera setup which we will talk about in detail later. Then there’s the rectangular box-like addition to the mesh grille in the front bumper, which is part of the new Advanced Driver Assistance System, and we shall elaborate upon that too in a while.