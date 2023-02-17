Tata Safari Red #Dark Edition - First Look

What is it?
Tata’s bustling pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 had some eye-catching concept cars, a glimpse of future electric products, and some updated versions of existing models. Though not in the limelight, these updated versions featured some significant changes which are expected to make a substantial impact in their respective segments. One of these products was the Safari Red #Dark Edition.
The Dark Edition range is not a new phenomenon in Tata’s lineup, and changes to these special-edition cars are mostly limited to cosmetics with some minor feature additions. In the case of the Safari, the last Dark Edition variant featured an exclusive ‘Oberon Black’ paint scheme, de-chromed highlights and #Dark badges on the outside, and an all-black interior theme with blue highlights. It also had three new features — ventilated seats, an onboard air purifier, and wireless smartphone connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Now, the new Tata Safari Red Dark Edition is more than just another cosmetic update to the SUV range. There are a whole lot of new features which will significantly improve owner experience as well as safety. On the outside, the Safari Red #Dark Edition features the same black paint scheme and de-chromed elements and badges as the regular Dark Edition variant. Blink and you could miss the many elements which are exclusive to this version, which includes a small red insert in the grille, red brake calipers, and the 'Dark' badges featuring lettering in red rather than black.
You might also notice the set of cameras around the car; these are part of the 360-degree parking assist camera setup which we will talk about in detail later. Then there’s the rectangular box-like addition to the mesh grille in the front bumper, which is part of the new Advanced Driver Assistance System, and we shall elaborate upon that too in a while.
How is it on the inside?
The Safari hasn’t received a refresh since it was first launched in 2021, so Tata used the 2023 Auto Expo as a platform to showcase the changes to be introduced in the Safari and Harrier range in the near future. While changes to the exterior need to be pointed out, the changes inside are immediately noticeable.
The most significant change is the addition of a new infotainment screen, which is much larger than the 8.8-inch unit found in the older models. The UI design is new too, though we cannot say if it is better than before till we get the new Safari for a road test. At first glance, the graphics on the screen look modern and usability seems to be much easier than before. The larger screen also ties in nicely with the 360-degree parking assist camera system.
The driver will also appreciate the all-digital instrument cluster, which is expected to be offered on all top-of-the-line trims of the updated Harrier. This replaces the previous semi-digital instrument cluster and utilises the space for better visibility of the information as per the driver’s requirements. The new instrument cluster also complements the new ADAS system added to the Safari.
In terms of design, the changes are limited to the dashboard. The addition of the larger screen has required a slight redesign of the hexagonal unit, which surrounds the centre AC vents, and some buttons which used to completely surround the previous touchscreen. Now, the touchscreen floats on top of this panel.
Cosmetically, the changes seen in the Safari Red Dark Edition are expected to be exclusive to the special-edition variant. This includes the ‘Carnelian Red’ leatherette upholstery for the seats with a quilt-like stitching pattern, red grab handles on the doors and the front centre console, and a new ambient lighting feature. Moreover, this Safari features ambient lighting hidden along the rails of the panoramic sunroof, thus adding a subtle luxurious feel to the cabin.
What kind of features will it get?
The Safari was already a feature-loaded family SUV and the Red Dark addition previews a significant upgrade to the range.
Now, let’s talk ADAS, shall we? Unlike the systems offered on the Mahindra XUV700 and the MG Hector Plus, the Safari Red Dark Edition features Level 1 ADAS. This means it only provides one type of automatic intervention, which is in the form of Autonomous Emergency Braking. The system utilises the radar mounted on the front bumper and the forward-facing camera placed on the top of the front windshield to recognise a potential collision course with another car, pedestrian, or some obstacles and automatically brakes if the driver does not do so themselves.
Other ADAS features include traffic sign recognition (which could save you from speeding fines), high beam assist (prevents you from a head-on collision with oncoming traffic blinded by the Safari’s headlights), lane departure warning (saves you from getting side-swiped by other traffic), and blind-spot detection (tells you if there are cars or bikes hiding in the rear quarter of the car). There’s also the lane change alert (stops you from merging into traffic coming from behind), door open alert (warns you of approaching vehicles when opening doors), rear cross-traffic alert (warns of approaching vehicles when reversing out of a parking spot), and rear collision warning (warns you to not brake as hard as there may be vehicles behind who will not brake in time).
The all-new 10.25-inch touchscreen that stood proudly on the dashboard has not just been added for a size-measuring contest but features updated graphics and promises a better user experience. Moreover, being larger makes the screen better to view. It also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay interfaces, as well as the new 360-degree parking assist camera function.
Behind the steering wheel is a new seven-inch all-digital instrument cluster which allows for both multiple information displays or dedicated, legible displays — depending on the driver’s preferences. This new instrument cluster also acts as a large display for the ADAS, with warnings being clearly shown to the driver along with audio cues.
Some of the feature highlights carried over from the previous model include ventilated captain seats (including rear seats in the six-seater variants), one-button ‘Boss Mode’ activation of the front passenger seat, six-way powered driver seat with welcome function, aeroplane-inspired ‘winged’ headrests, and a wireless charging pad.
What is it powered by?
At the Auto Expo 2023, Tata showcased the Safari Red Dark Edition with the existing 2.0-litre, ‘Kryotec’ turbo-diesel engine. Developing a maximum of 168bhp and 350Nm, this engine can be had with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Tata will make some changes to the powertrain to make it BS6 phase 2 compatible, information on which is not currently available.
What about its price, competition, and launch?
Tata officially started accepting bookings for the updated Harrier and Safari on 16 February, 2023, and we expect them to be launched in the first week of March 2023. The Safari Red Dark Edition will be a part of this update. The addition of a BS6 phase 2 engine and some feature updates is expected to increase the Safari’s ex-showroom prices by a minimum of Rs 50,000, while the top-of-the-line XZ Plus trim variants could see prices go up by up to Rs 1.5 lakh, thanks to the addition of ADAS. With this, we expect the new Tata Safari range to be priced from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 24.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the competition for the Safari will continue to be the recently-updated MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and the Hyundai Alcazar.