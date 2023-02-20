Tata Altroz i-CNG First Look

What is it?

Tata Motors showcased a range of upcoming and updated passenger vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023. While most of us expected the Harrier and Safari facelifts to debut, the Indian carmaker surprised us with two new CNG models among others. Today we’ll be learning about the Altroz CNG version, the latter of which is termed i-CNG in the brand’s speak.

In terms of aesthetics, Tata Motors has kept the Altroz CNG version more or less identical to its petrol-powered sibling, save for the i-CNG badging on the boot lid. A few notable design elements include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, gloss black inserts all around, two-piece tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. The Altroz was a good-looking hatchback to begin with, and the company has possibly carried on with the concept of ‘why fix it if it isn’t broken’, something that we agree with in this case.