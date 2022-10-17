Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi Plus 1.5 AT Long-Term Review: Introduction

Back again

The Maruti (not a Vitara anymore) Brezza returns to the CarWale long-term garage after a five-year hiatus and this time in a petrol automatic guise. If you remember, the last time around, in 2017, we had a diesel manual in the ZDi Plus trim.

This second-generation Brezza was launched in India in June of this year and it gets a host of major updates over its predecessor, the likes of which include a revised design, feature list and powertrain option. It’s of course Maruti's competitor in the hot-selling B-segment sub-four compact SUV race where there are currently 10 cars duking it out for market share and this means Maruti has brought its best weapons to the game. After all, the Brezza arrived at the right time in 2016 and went on to become one of Maruti’s most successful nameplates in the previous decade