BYD Atto 3 – First Look

How is it on the outside?

One look at the BYD Atto 3 and it appeals you with its futuristic and quirky design. The sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs look sporty and are further connected by the illuminated light stripe that runs below the brushed aluminium front grille which has the ‘BYD’ lettering at the centre. As for the dimensions, the Atto 3 measures 4,455mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,720mm.

Moving to the side, the roofline arcs and flows down to the D-pillar which breaks the colour monotony with a contrasting silver shade and a ripple pattern. The wing mirrors are electrically adjustable and foldable and if need arises, can be heated too. The Atto 3 rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. The swirl-type design along with the dual-tone finish goes well with the overall profile of the EV.

At the rear, the roof spoiler and the wraparound design of the LED tail lamps look stylish and are adjoined by a light stripe. Further down, we found the design of the bumper a bit too busy which gets black elements and a silver skid plate. The boot of the electric SUV can gobble up to 440 litres of baggage.