Kia Sonet X-Line 1.0 TGDi First Look

How is it on the outside?

Kia has applied the same philosophy that it had for the Seltos X-Line to the Sonet X-Line and in terms of overall styling, it is based on the GT Line design package. Up front, Kia has blacked out all the chrome elements including its signature tiger-nose grille. In profile, Kia has fitted new 16-inch alloy wheels with a fan-like pattern that is quite striking to look at and should especially look good when the car is in motion.

At the rear, you get the rectangular tail lamps, a light bar connecting both the side and the X-Line badging on the right rear. Putting the X in X-Line is a matte graphite paint scheme that gives the car a unique look and will help it stand out in a crowd. On a related note, this is a design pattern we could expect if Kia creates an X-Line trim for the Carens MPV.