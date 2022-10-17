Kia Sonet X-Line 1.0 TGDi First Look

What is it?
A special version of the Kia Sonet and one that stands out if its 25+ existing variants aren’t enough to make you look in the direction of this sub-four SUV. It’s available as petrol AT or a diesel AT and picks up on the cues of the Seltos X-Line offering a segment-first matte paint scheme. We have had a chance to check out the car up close and here is everything you need to know. Of course, we have already driven both the diesel AT Kia Sonet and the petrol DCT version and you can even watch our video review below.
How is it on the outside?
Kia has applied the same philosophy that it had for the Seltos X-Line to the Sonet X-Line and in terms of overall styling, it is based on the GT Line design package. Up front, Kia has blacked out all the chrome elements including its signature tiger-nose grille. In profile, Kia has fitted new 16-inch alloy wheels with a fan-like pattern that is quite striking to look at and should especially look good when the car is in motion.
At the rear, you get the rectangular tail lamps, a light bar connecting both the side and the X-Line badging on the right rear. Putting the X in X-Line is a matte graphite paint scheme that gives the car a unique look and will help it stand out in a crowd. On a related note, this is a design pattern we could expect if Kia creates an X-Line trim for the Carens MPV.
What’s changed in the cabin?
Like the exterior, the cabin too is based on the GT line trim level and thus you get the same design, layout and elements but trimmed out in a dual-tone scheme called Splendid Sage split between the dashboard and the seats.
The former is fully black with orange stitching on the steering, gear lever and door pads. The seats get X-Line logos and the sage contrast colour with orange piping around the edges. Oddly enough, the Seltos X-Line had the orange inserts on the outside in the side cladding.
What’s on the feature list?
This being a fully loaded model, you get a touchscreen infotainment system with Kia UVO, climate control, leather upholstery, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, 16-inch alloy wheels, full-colour MID, rear AC vents and rear armrest two cup holders. On the safety front, all versions get six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
What’s under the hood?
The Kia Sonet in this X-Line trim can be had with either the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol that produces 118bhp/172Nm and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch. The other powertrain option is Kia’s 1.5-litre diesel that produces 113bhp/250Nm and is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic. Both get paddle shifters as a part of the X-Line deal.
What about pricing and competition?
At the time of writing this review, the Kia Sonet X-Line petrol was priced at Rs 15.56 lakh and the diesel at Rs 16.67 lakh (on-road Delhi). They are priced at Rs 25000 and Rs 26000 more than the equivalent top-spec standard variants respectively.
It is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Venue N Line, and Mahindra XUV300 Turbosportz but also entry-level versions of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet and Nissan Kicks. The Kia Sonet as a product exists in one of the most competitive segments where it goes up against the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WRV, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Mahindra Bolero Neo.