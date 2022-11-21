Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi Plus 1.5 Automatic Long Term Review: City Report

City tales

Given its high stance and relatively easy visibility all around, the Brezza is very easy to slink around in all levels of city conditions (empty roads to five-way junctions at peak hours). The 1.5-litre unit with this six-speed gearbox is not the most dynamic and does it best in the conditions I described a sentence ago. Treat it with a sedate mindset and it will do its work quietly in the background.

The 360-degree camera has been a boon for parking in tight spaces and while you would think that this system would help you the most with judging the sides of the car, it’s actually more of a boon when you need to park face first on a busy road.

It’s always hard to judge how far your bumper is from the edge of the sidewalk without external help and this 360-camera setup solves that problem. It might seem like a trivial issue but offers peace of mind when you know that the back of your precious Brezza is not a low-hanging fruit for the always ‘in a hurry’ traffic on our roads.