Toyota Innova Hycross First Look

How is it on the outside?

First of all, the Hycross is a proper crossover and it looks that way. It sits high off the ground and from the pictures it seems it’s got a very high bonnet. The front-end mimics the Fortuner in a lot of ways, especially with the way the bumper and the LED headlamps have been designed. It doesn’t have any of the typical MPV traits and that is something a lot of Innova fans would appreciate. The India-spec car will look the same although we hope Toyota India offers more colors than simply different shades of black and silver because that’s what the Innova Zenix gets.

In terms of dimensions, the new model is 4.75m long, 1.85m wide and nearly 1.8m off the ground. The ground clearance, meanwhile, is rated at 185mm. The wheelbase is longer by as much as 100mm, at 2.85m.