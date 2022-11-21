Toyota Innova Hycross First Look

What is it?
After endless spy shots of prototype vehicles and speculations around its all-new premium MPV, Toyota has officially unveiled the next generation Innova. The popular model, which has been unveiled in Indonesia as the Innova Zenix, is due for its official showcase here in India later this week and it will come with a different nameplate. In fact, it will be called the Innova Hycross and here are all the details about it.
How is it on the outside?
First of all, the Hycross is a proper crossover and it looks that way. It sits high off the ground and from the pictures it seems it’s got a very high bonnet. The front-end mimics the Fortuner in a lot of ways, especially with the way the bumper and the LED headlamps have been designed. It doesn’t have any of the typical MPV traits and that is something a lot of Innova fans would appreciate. The India-spec car will look the same although we hope Toyota India offers more colors than simply different shades of black and silver because that’s what the Innova Zenix gets.
In terms of dimensions, the new model is 4.75m long, 1.85m wide and nearly 1.8m off the ground. The ground clearance, meanwhile, is rated at 185mm. The wheelbase is longer by as much as 100mm, at 2.85m.
How is it on the inside?
Like the exterior, the interior is a major step up from the Innova Crysta. The dual-tone cabin looks relatively more modern and at the same time, more hardwearing than the current car. There is a prominent vertically stacked center console which houses a 10-inch display with all the latest connectivity options. Toyota says there are some soft-touch materials that have been used in the cabin. One of the highlights at the rear is the dual screen entertainment system which includes 10-inch displays at the back of the front seats. These are likely to come on the India-spec model as optional extras at the showroom level.
What’s on the feature list?
The Innova Crysta isn’t exactly the king of the hill when it comes to features but the upcoming Hycross is likely to change that. There will be a multiple trim levels on offer and the most expensive trim will include features like a digital instrument cluster, a large panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, a wireless charging pad, leather seats, paddle shifters behind the steering wheel and ambient lighting. The Indonesian-spec Zenix also gets 360-degree camera views, blind spot monitoring and ADAS features, all of which we hope to see on the Hycross for India.
What’s under the hood?
The Indonesian-spec Innova is available as a petrol or a strong hybrid. The former gets a 2-litre four cylinder engine with around 175bhp of power/200Nm of torque and is paired to a CVT gearbox. The strong hybrid version is the one that we are looking forward to driving soon. The engine in that makes 152bhp and 187Nm of torque and is coupled to an electric motor for a total power output of 186hp.
What about pricing and rivals?
Naturally, the larger, better equipped Innova Hycross will be positioned above the petrol versions of the Innova Crysta, meaning prices likely ranging between Rs 24 to Rs 30 lakh. It will compete with a variety of cars including the Mahindra XUV700 petrol, Hyundai Tucson petrol and even something like the Skoda Kodiaq.