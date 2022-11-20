2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (O) First Look

How is it on the inside?

Step into the cabin of this new Jeep Grand Cherokee and you are greeted by a familiar space. It is an all-black space with contrast-coloured stitching and chrome elements on the dashboard. Up front, the steering, dials, touchscreen and even the instrument cluster all feel very familiar as they are very similar to the ones offered in the Meridian and even the Compass to a certain extent. You get a lot of soft-touch plastics and padded materials on all contact surfaces but there’s no hiding the commonality of elements among the Cherokee, Meridian and Compass.

One of the USPs of the front seats is the second screen for the passenger which looks nice with proper integration but is not very bright and in fact, is only easily usable when viewed in the dead-front mode. Despite the lack of brightness, the graphics are really nice and hopefully, they should be visible in direct sunlight.

Given the size of the car, the second row is spacious for three occupants with sufficient headroom and shoulder room but the centre occupant will have to contend with the central AC vents. We expected a screen for the second row as a standard fitment and hope that Jeep will have it in their accessory list.

The boot is huge, and deep (despite a full-sized spare) with a foldable parcel shelf, auto opening function and a 12V socket. The loading lip is high but you get a rubber surface on the edge to hoist items and then slide them into the cargo space.