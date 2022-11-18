Nissan Qashqai: First Look

What is it?
The Nissan Qashqai is a five-seat SUV that has been showcased in India for the first time. The model is currently being tested for the local market, and the brand is also conducting a feasibility study ahead of its launch. Globally, the Qashqai is offered in four variants; Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+.
How is it on the outside?
Exterior highlights of the model include C-shaped LED headlamps, the signature V-Motion grille, a wide air dam with fog lights and chrome surrounds, silver roof rails, a dual-tone rear bumper, wrap-around LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, Qashqai lettering and number plate holder on the tail-gate, and a shark-fin antenna.
Meanwhile, the alloy wheel size ranges from 18 to 20-inch units. Dimension-wise, the Nissan Qashqai measures 4,425mm in length, 1,835mm in width, and 1,625mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,665mm.
Also on offer are blacked-out skid plates, ORVMs, pillars, spoiler, and roof.
How is it on the inside?
The interiors of the Nissan Qashqai come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, electrically-adjustable front seats with memory and ventilation functions, a fully-digital instrument console, a multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, paddle shifters, a 360-degree camera, and a dual-tone blue and grey upholstery.
The centre console comprises a large floating touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, an engine start-stop button, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and cup holders.
What’s under the hood?
Propelling the Nissan Qashqai is an e-Power unit that is essentially a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The former produces 156bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 188bhp and 330Nm. Paired with an Xtronic automatic transmission, the model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 7.9 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 170kmph.
Price and competition
The Nissan Qashqai is likely to be launched in mid-2023 with an expected price tag of Rs 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the SUV will rival the Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.