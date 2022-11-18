Nissan Qashqai: First Look

How is it on the outside?

Exterior highlights of the model include C-shaped LED headlamps, the signature V-Motion grille, a wide air dam with fog lights and chrome surrounds, silver roof rails, a dual-tone rear bumper, wrap-around LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper and washer, Qashqai lettering and number plate holder on the tail-gate, and a shark-fin antenna.

Meanwhile, the alloy wheel size ranges from 18 to 20-inch units. Dimension-wise, the Nissan Qashqai measures 4,425mm in length, 1,835mm in width, and 1,625mm in height, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,665mm.

Also on offer are blacked-out skid plates, ORVMs, pillars, spoiler, and roof.