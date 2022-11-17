2022 Maruti Wagon R AMT First Drive Review

The Wagon R can be had with either a 1.0-litre or the fruiter 1.2-litre engine, and the latter is definitely nice to drive. It’s reasonably quiet and responsive, pulling cleanly from low revs, making it great for everyday commutes in traffic. Even when you up the pace, there is always more than enough power to keep up with fast-moving traffic. As part of the 2022 update, this 81bhp/113Nm 1.2-litre engine gets dual variable valve timing for higher claimed fuel efficiency as well as better real-world performance.

Speaking of real-world performance, the Wagon R AMT completed the 0-60kmph and 0-100kmph run in 5.91 and 12.73 seconds, respectively, in our tests, making it reasonably quick. The engine’s midrange grunt is reflected in our roll-on tests, with 20-80kmph coming up in just 6.89 seconds and 40-100kmph in an equally quick 9.79 seconds.

The five-speed AMT gearbox adds to the overall convenience of driving the Wagon R. Sure, it isn’t as refined as the one on the new Baleno, but for the price, it’s plenty good. Whether ambling along the city streets or cruising steadily on the highway, this AMT works well. It does show its bare roots when you want to reel in a gap in traffic, struggling to drop the gears quickly and leaving you with a brief pause before accelerating hard. That’s a consequence one has to live with. But when you are in a hurry you can resort to the manual mode, which will hold onto the gears and that is honestly a lot more effective.

On the other hand, leave the gearbox as is, and you will be rewarded with a highly fuel-efficient car when driven normally. In fact, in our fuel efficiency tests, the Wagon R AMT returned 19.31kmpl in the city and 22.34kmpl on the highway. The ride quality is on par with the segment. Over moderately smooth surfaces, the Wagon R remains unfazed and rides pretty flat with the suspension working without making it too obvious. It’s just that you end up hearing every other form of sound above 60kmph or so, be it engine noise, or road and wind noise. This car certainly needs more sound insulation.