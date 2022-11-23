McLaren 765LT Spider First Look

How is it on the outside?

For the uninitiated, the LT in McLaren nomenclature stands for ‘Long Tail’ which is nothing but the re-profiled rear buttress with a bigger wing at the back that improves aerodynamics. It was first seen on McLaren’s Le Mans entrant – the F1 GTR race car. In 1997, the Long Tail version of the GTR was 100kg lighter than the previous F1 GTR. It completed five of the 11 rounds of the 1997 FIA GT Championship that year, and finished first and second in the GT1 class at Le Mans. Two decades later, the LT name was revived for the 675LT in 2015.

That brings us to the 765LT. It is the fifth car in the McLaren line-up since 2010 to wear the LT nametag after the 675LT and 675LT Spider, and the 600LT and 600LT Spider. Limited to 765 units globally, the 765LT is based on the well-acclaimed 720S and is a successor to the 675LT. The Spider version was introduced in July last year and is 80kg lighter than the 720S Spider. Moreover, compared to the hardtop 765LT, the Spider is just around 50kg heavier tipping the scale at 1,388kg.

Sitting on Pirelli PZero Trofeo R tyres, the 765LT is fitted with Senna-sourced brake units. These are 15.4-inch CCM-R carbon-ceramic rotors on all four wheels which can bring the 765LT to a standstill from 200kmph in just 360feets (around 110m).

In metal, the 765LT is one of the few cars which look fast even when standing still. The level of detailing on the MSO spec version all around is astounding. With visible carbon fibre and the way each panel is shaped along with the glistening finish on that special paint job makes you look at it unblinking for hours and then some more. In fact, at places like under the body panels, around the door hinges and door locks, and beneath the grille, the original carbon fibre monocoque chassis is seen in all its glory.

This being a Spider, the triple-patented retractable hard top claims to be the quickest and quietest in business. It can be operated at speeds up to 50kmph and goes up or down in 11 seconds. There are a total of eight electrical motors doing the job - two to fold the roof panel, two to raise and lower the tonneau cover, and two to control the flaps which deploy on the tonneau buttresses when the roof is open.

The plethora of functional air intakes on the body – on the front bumper, a couple of slits on the bonnet, two gills on the wheel arches, carbon fibre canards jutting out beautifully, and lastly the panel behind the headrest that stands out like a guy-rope on a tent, make the 765LT feel special. And we call it functional because look closely at each one of the intakes and you’d realise either there’s a radiator behind it or you can see the path the air would flow around the car at high speeds.

Add to it the active spoiler at the back, which is much larger than you’d expect, thus earning it the distinct LT name. We like how the quad-circular exhaust tips are integrated in-line and are without any fanfare, unlike the rest of the car – function over form. Then some parts of the engine are visible too, but there’s an overdose of mesh at the back and more exposed carbon fibre.

As for the LT on the 765, the rear bumper and active rear spoiler boost downforce by 25 per cent, and it is 0.4-inch longer than 720S. If you thought McLaren doesn’t have the sense of pizzazz like its next-door neighbour, then the butterfly opening doors would prove you wrong.