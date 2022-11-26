Pravaig Defy electric SUV — First Look

What is it?
Pravaig Dynamics, a Bengaluru-based EV start-up, has unveiled its new electric SUV in India. It will be called the Pravaig Defy, which is the civilian version. However, Pravaig plans to have a more customisable version as well. This latter model is called Veer and will mostly be pitched to defence and other services. And though these are prototypes with components ready as in the production version, let's give you a gist of the Defy SUV.
How is it on the outside?
This EV is a proper SUV measuring 4.9m with a good road presence. This is not just due to its proportions but also its design that features a long hood and upright shoulder with distinct lines. The LED headlamps are housed in projectors and it gets a sleek grille. Then there are indentations for cameras installed at many places. Furthermore, it gets a Land Rover-inspired rear profile with a flat roof, a connecting LED tail-lamp design, and a big roof-mounted spoiler. What's more, it sports black plastic cladding all around and rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels. A claimed ground clearance of 234mm should be good enough to handle our Indian roads and tricky terrains.
Moreover, Pravaig plans to offer the Defy in a total of 11 exterior paint options. These include Moon Gray, Siachen Blue, Kaziranga Green, Emperor Purple, Hindigo, Shani Black, Vermillion Red, Haldi Yellow, Lithium, 5.56 Green, and Bordeaux.
How is it on the inside?
Now, the interior was not supposed to be revealed as it's still in the prototype phase. Still, we were given a sneak peek into the cabin of this proper four-seater vehicle. Its USP will be the suicide doors. Well, it's too early to comment on the fit, finish, build quality, and we hope to see a better version at the 2023 Auto Expo. That said, it's said to be a spacious one, especially for the rear passengers as the second row provides 1,215mm legroom and 1,050mm headroom. The boot space is 600 litres and the space under the hood (frunk) adds another 80 litres of luggage-carrying capacity.
What’s on the feature list?
The Indian carmaker is planning to get in 5G streaming with the Defy and focusing on owners' data protection as well. Currently, this SUV is equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with multiple connectivity options and might get rear touchscreens as well. Then, there's a Devialet stereo system, connected car tech, USB Type-C charging ports, wireless phone charging, and an air purifier. Lest we forget, it also comes with cooled and electrically adjustable captain seats.
What’s under the hood? (Battery and range)
Pravaig Dynamics has revealed that the battery capacity of the EV will be slightly above 90kW. It will come mated to a dual motor providing a combined power output of 402bhp and 620Nm of torque. It will provide quick acceleration from a standstill, which is claimed to be just 4.9 seconds for the 0-100kmph sprint. The Defy is also capable of achieving a top speed of 210kmph. Besides, all-wheel-drive will also be offered across models. Moreover, it impresses with an electric range of over 500 kilometres. Fast charging will be possible to up to 160kW capacity and the battery can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.
What about pricing and rivals?
The Defy is indeed a big sporty-looking SUV, which will come with high-tech features and supposedly a spacious interior. Now, these prototypes are far from finished and will take time, till the end of next year when deliveries are expected. But we hope all promises are fulfilled as Pravaig has already started accepting bookings at Rs 51,000. They claim 800 reservations were made even before going public. It already demands a waiting period of nine months for an SUV that's now priced at Rs 39.5 lakh. There's no other EV in this price bracket and the Pravaig Defy electric SUV's specs, performance figures, and range will be key to attracting buyers as the official bookings have begun through their website.