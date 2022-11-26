Pravaig Defy electric SUV — First Look

How is it on the outside?

This EV is a proper SUV measuring 4.9m with a good road presence. This is not just due to its proportions but also its design that features a long hood and upright shoulder with distinct lines. The LED headlamps are housed in projectors and it gets a sleek grille. Then there are indentations for cameras installed at many places. Furthermore, it gets a Land Rover-inspired rear profile with a flat roof, a connecting LED tail-lamp design, and a big roof-mounted spoiler. What's more, it sports black plastic cladding all around and rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels. A claimed ground clearance of 234mm should be good enough to handle our Indian roads and tricky terrains.

Moreover, Pravaig plans to offer the Defy in a total of 11 exterior paint options. These include Moon Gray, Siachen Blue, Kaziranga Green, Emperor Purple, Hindigo, Shani Black, Vermillion Red, Haldi Yellow, Lithium, 5.56 Green, and Bordeaux.