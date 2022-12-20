Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1.5 Automatic Long-Term Review: Highway Report

Cruise Controlling

Two round trips in the Brezza of the now heavily policed Mumbai-Pune expressway meant that I had the cruise control working overtime for me to travel smoothly in an attempt to comply with the varying speed limits across various sections of the roadway. It makes easy work of keeping your pace constant and with apps like Waze and Radarbot, it’s easy to keep track of the speed cameras en route. On a side note, Waze offers a host of voices and I got a great kick out of having Arnold ‘The Terminator’ Schwarzenegger’s voice telling me to chill out just before a speed camera. Integrating cruise control into the HUD is also a welcome step in terms of letting you focus on the road.

The paddle shifters are surprisingly responsive and offer instant engine braking but because there’s not a lot of torque you would be shifting a lot to stay in the meat of the torque band. On the highway, the insulation is quite good and it rides very nicely too with a kind of reassuring ability to gobble up big bumps and potholes. The traffic jams have become a nightmare of sorts on the expressway, especially in the ghat section and it is here that the Brezza shines once again in its ability to let you judge the edges easily if you have to filter your way through the crowd.

If I had to pick out something to be picky about, it would be the fact that despite the right tools, the Brezza feels slow and for a lot of the time you would have to build up speed to overtake large vehicles. In the city, I had been getting between 11-12kmpl while these two highway runs had boosted my mileage to 14kmpl. It has now settled at 12.6kmpl which is acceptable considering what the Brezza has to offer.