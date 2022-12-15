2023 BMW M340i First Look

Exterior

The M340i is the range-topping version of the 3 Series. Since the M340i kick starts the model offensive for the updated BMW line-up, we will soon see the arrival of the updated 3 Series facelift as well. But before that, what we have here is the updated M340i.

Part of the update on the new M340i is the sharper-looking headlamps. Gone are the angel lamps the 3 Series was always famous for, and in its place is BMW’s newest design which incorporates a twin eyebrow-like design. It also gets the Bavarian carmaker’s Adaptive LED with blue highlights. The kidney grille on the M340i is usually different from the standard 3 but with the M Performance pack, the sleeker grille also gets a different mesh styling finished in piano black. Then, there’s the aggressive-looking bumper lower down. With the M Performance kit, you get a carbon-fibre splitter which juts out and makes the fascia look even meaner.

More carbon fibre is seen on the ORVMs, and our show car had a sporty wing too at the back. The paint scheme you see in the pictures is done up in Dravit Grey. But apart from it, you can also spec your M340i in Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and Tanzanite Blue paint options. Further, part of the M Performance package is the wing spoiler which doesn’t shout out but complements the stance of the M340i. The 19-inch M light alloy wheels in 791 M-specific wheels are also done in gloss black. Then, more carbon fibre finishes are seen on the lower diffuser, which is more prominent than before. Flanking the diffusers are the dual trapezoidal tips from the M Performance exhaust.