Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Look

Interior

Now, all the modern Land Rovers have phenomenal cabins, be it the design, the ergonomics, the materials used, and even the technology they offer. And the new Range Rover seems to be taking things a notch higher. The previous-gen model was already quite modern and felt timeless, this new one only builds up on that. You get an all-digital highly configurable driver’s display. Then ahead of it, the new steering wheel appears to be designed sleekly, that is, in comparison to the hefty large chunk seen on the older one. The steering on this Range Rover also gets feather touch buttons, thus making it more elegant and it appears easy to use as well.

Even the centre console now has a floating 13-inch screen which is more stacked atop here rather than integrated inside the dashboard as with the previous gen. Then, the centre screen also has an inherent curved layout and that is only felt when you touch the different sections of the screen. It gets the newest iteration of the Pivi Pro interface which is much simpler and easier to navigate and also gives out all the information you’d ever need, and then some more. There are no less than four circular knobs below the touchscreen for those who still prefer good old physical buttons for that tactile feel rather than integrating everything with the touchscreen.

Now, the bigger Range Rover is better experienced from the second row; to be chauffeured around in utmost comfort. The Range Rover Sport is, however, better experienced from the driver’s seat. Nonetheless, here in the second row, you still get loads of space, comfort, and opulence you’d expect from a premium luxury SUV. The large panoramic sunroof also makes the ambience here as lavish as you’d experience in a luxurious airliner. Even the seats offer both heated and ventilated functions and can be reclined electrically but they don’t get the massage function you get in the bigger Range Rover.

At 835 litres, the boot space is 55 litres more than the previous generation model. Further, the Range Rover Sport is now strictly a two-row four- or five-seater. But no third row means you have a humongous cargo area, with a full-size spare wheel and to add to it, there are electrically folding rear seats too.