BYD ATTO3 First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

Now, whether you like the interior design or not, you will have to give it to BYD for experimenting and bringing in an oddball design. It combines the concept of gym and music. Hence, you see muscular elements like the white curvy engravement on the dashboard and dumb-bell-inspired ac vents. Then, the guitar-like strings on the door can actually be plucked to produce a rhythm. These also help in holding the bottle or the stuff kept in the door pad in place. The wacky design also means storage places are a bit weird but in plenty. For example, the centre armrest has a narrow opening but deep stowage. Similarly, the lower half of the front central tunnel has a storage place but it's not easy to access. The quality of materials is respectable with smooth edges, soft materials, and a combination of white-black-blue leather.

The visibility at the front is good, but the rear is hampered due to a slim windscreen. Still, the high-resolution 360-degree camera helps, with wide angles covering even the blind spots while reversing. The headrest-integrated seats, too, look and feel nice, and are snug. Then, the second row has sufficient knee-room with a flat floor but is tight in terms of headroom. Three occupants can sit abreast here but the rear middle backrest feels a little upright. Besides, there's no reclining option at all. Thankfully, the huge panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of space and comes with an electric slide and anti-pinch feature. Moreover, the boot space gets some adjustments to set a flat area with the seats folded. At 440 litres, it’s decent, but BYD missed an opportunity to provide a frunk (front storage under the hood) here.

Feature-wise, the lack of ventilated seats, and Android Auto had me puzzled, but let's hope it's added in the production lot coming next year. Otherwise, the carmaker has ensured that the Atto 3 gets a feature-packed cabin. The biggest highlight is the rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen. BYD has built the screen themselves and it is seamless to operate with all controls on-board. All operations are smooth and the audio system sounds nice too. Conversely, the digital instrument cluster is a little small for my liking. A wider one would have added some separation and made the font a little bigger for better legibility.

Other standard features include front electric seat adjustment, an eight-speaker audio system, voice control, mobile phone wireless charging, a one-touch electric control tailgate, LED lighting, multi-colour gradient ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm, PM 2.5 air filter, CN95 air filter, and more. Most interestingly, the Atto 3 features the L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS). Apart from BYD Di-pilot, other noteworthy features include seven airbags, a 360-degree holographic transparent imaging system, an NFC card key, a puncture kit, and even a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station.

Moreover, BYD offers a 7kW home charger and its installation service, in addition to a 3kW portable charging box. Then, customers get a three-year free 4G data subscription, six-year roadside assistance, and six free maintenance services. Not to mention, Atto 3 comes with a warranty of eight years or 1.5 lakh kilometres for the traction battery, motor, and controller. This is in addition to the six years or 1.5 lakh kilometres warranty for the vehicle. Warranty details of other components are covered as well.