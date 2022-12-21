Tata Tiago EV First Drive Review

Is it nice to drive?

There are two battery packs on offer with the Tiago EV. The smaller is a 19.2kWh unit that powers a motor with an output of 45kW (around 60bhp) and 110Nm. What we are driving here is the bigger 24kWh battery pack. It powers the motor with an output of 55kW (that’s close to 74bhp) and 114Nm. So the power figures you get in the Tiago EV match the petrol-powered version. This also means that the electric Tiago is as conventional and familiar to drive behind the wheel as its ICE counterpart.

But unlike the three-cylinder petrol counterpart, the e-powertrain is vibration-free and noiseless, something that first-time buyers would surely appreciate and will need to get accustomed to. Off the mark, the momentum from the electric motor is smooth sans any jerks or unwanted hiccups. The delivery is linear and unhurried too, except in the Sport mode. Shift to S on the dial and the acceleration is brisk – 0-60kmph-in-5.7-seconds brisk. The character surely transforms when in S mode where the e-Tiago wants to scurry quickly everywhere you point it.

And we’d be more than happy to potter around everywhere in the S mode, but the D mode isn’t half bad either. The Tiago EV gathers speed in a sedate manner which is ideal for driving in the city while it can easily keep pace with traffic, be it at city speeds or out on the highway. Even with sudden throttle inputs, the response is quick – not neck-snapping quick by any means – for when there’s a gap to wade through in traffic. Even at highway speeds, the stability and road-holding capacity of the Tiago EV are commendable. It can comfortably cruise at 70-80kmph without underplaying.

The steering – which goes three full turns lock-to-lock – is well-weighted at city speeds and has smooth progressive nature without any uneven movements. But it does lighten up when the speed increases. And like the standard Tiago, the EV has also nailed the suspension setup. Even the ground clearance hasn’t been compromised with the battery sitting below. So the Tiago EV takes in the harshest of bumps and potholes and even when the speed increases the vertical movements are kept well under control.

Like the Nexon EV Max, there are three regen levels here with a provision to completely shut it off. Tata officials mentioned that above 90 per cent, the difference between the regen modes won’t be as apparent. But as the battery will deplete gradually, each regen mode will be distinctive. And although we won’t deem the level 3 regen to be a one-pedal setup, it does have a strong retardation capability. In fact on one of the downhill slopes, with level 3 regen, the Tiago EV manage to shunt speed rapidly – from 70kmph down to 35-40kmph while on the downward slope when lifting the foot off the throttle.

For the long-range version (which would be the sensible choice to buy), the 15A charge point will take around nine hours, while the 3.3kW charger would charge it in 6.4 hours. The pragmatic option would be the 7.2kW charger which takes 3.5 hours. And if you do stumble across a DC fast one, it will go 10-80 per cent in just 57 minutes. With a full charge, the long-range version we have here has a claimed range of 315 kilometres. What will be its real-world range? We’ll surely know that in our CarWale Range Test soon.