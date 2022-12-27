CarWale

    Nissan Juke First Look

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    649 Views
    Nissan Qashqai Right Front Three Quarter
    Nissan Qashqai Right Rear Three Quarter
    Nissan Qashqai Rear View
    Nissan Qashqai Left Side View
    Nissan Qashqai Left Side View
    Nissan Qashqai Left Side View
    Nissan Qashqai Left Front Three Quarter
    Nissan Qashqai Front View

    What is it?

    The Nissan X-Trail SUV and Qashqai crossover had been the highlights of its global reveal in October 2022 and the former has been confirmed for launch next year while the latter is expected to arrive in 2024. While these stole the limelight, Nissan did have another vehicle for us which was the quirky-looking Juke crossover. On sale since 2007, this vehicle has been the mainstay of Nissan’s small lineup in the European market and was aimed at Gen X and now in the current avatar, the Gen Z.

    How is it on the outside?

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Juke, since its inception, has been a quirky and funky-looking crossover, with these bug-shaped headlamps, curvy lines, flared wheel arches and massive diamond-cut wheels that give it a hunkered-down stance. The rear gets rectangular lamps with an arrow-like design while it sits high with curvy elements dominating the back too.

    Left Side View

    At just 4.2 metres, the Juke might not exceptionally be a large car but it does have all the presence needed to make sure you don’t miss it in a crowd of cars. As we advance in our choice of cars in terms of segment and preferences, a quirky-looking vehicle like the Juke will appeal to those who want to stand out among the crowd. If I had to take this forward, even more, a car like the Juke will appeal to those that fell in love with the bug-eyed design of the first Micra that came to India around 2009.

    How is it on the inside?

    Dashboard

    Inside, the Juke is standard Nissan fare with many familiar elements that can be seen across various Nissan models above and below it. This is most visible in elements like the steering wheel, buttons and dual-digital displays. The cabin strangely enough looks quite standard and is not funky, quirky or oddly placed like the exterior of the car.

    AC Controls

    The car that we got to examine during the global reveal was an LHD model and was a top-of-the-line variant. This meant that the car was sporting features like a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with a 10-inch display, climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, leatherette upholstery, power windows, power mirrors and auto-dimming IRVM.

    Second Row Seats

    On the safety front, if and when Nissan does launch the Juke in India, it will get six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme; traction control, hill-hold and hill start assist. We can also expect things connected to car technology, a blind-spot monitor and a 360-degree camera as a part of the setup.

    What is under the hood?

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The car that we examined was powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology. The engine and electric motor work in tandem to produce 141bhp and the SUV also gets regenerative braking where the electric motor acts as a generator to capture kinetic energy and store it as electricity. Moreover, the Juke can also run in EV mode at speeds up to 55kmph.

    Will it come to India?

    Front View

    Now Nissan has strictly said that the Juke is not planned for the Indian market as of now and was brought here to gauge public reaction. Its quirky looks and a relatively high price tag of the equivalent of Rs 19 lakh (depending on the market) will make it a difficult proposition to market as a Hyundai Creta rival. What we can take away from looking at the Juke are updates for the Nissan Magnite and the basis for a much-needed D-SUV that will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.

    Photography: Aditya Nadkarni

    Nissan Juke Image
    Nissan Juke
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Tiago EV First Drive Review

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Kicks

    Nissan Kicks

    ₹ 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars