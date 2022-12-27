Nissan Juke First Look

How is it on the outside?

The Juke, since its inception, has been a quirky and funky-looking crossover, with these bug-shaped headlamps, curvy lines, flared wheel arches and massive diamond-cut wheels that give it a hunkered-down stance. The rear gets rectangular lamps with an arrow-like design while it sits high with curvy elements dominating the back too.

At just 4.2 metres, the Juke might not exceptionally be a large car but it does have all the presence needed to make sure you don’t miss it in a crowd of cars. As we advance in our choice of cars in terms of segment and preferences, a quirky-looking vehicle like the Juke will appeal to those who want to stand out among the crowd. If I had to take this forward, even more, a car like the Juke will appeal to those that fell in love with the bug-eyed design of the first Micra that came to India around 2009.