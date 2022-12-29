Lamborghini Urus Performante: First Look

How is it on the outside?

The Lamborghini Urus Performante, although a facelift in general terms, is much more than just that. Starting with the exterior design, the ‘SSUV’ as the brand likes to call it, is bathed in carbon-fibre elements all around.

These include the front bumper and splitter, hood with integrated vents, wheel arches, body cladding, rear diffuser, and mirror caps. Also on offer is an optional carbon-fibre roof. All these elements add up to a weight saving of 47kg over its predecessor. Lamborghini says that this is a car with the highest number of carbon-fibre elements in its segment, a claim which we don’t have an iota of doubt on!

Coming to the cosmetic updates, the Urus Performante features tweaked front and rear bumpers, a blacked-out air dam, a range of 22-inch alloy wheels to choose from, and air curtains. It also gets a new spoiler with carbon-fibre fins that claim to improve downforce by 38 per cent at the rear, with the overall downforce increasing to eight per cent.

The bi-colour scheme seen here on this unit includes blacked-out parts such as the door handles, lip spoiler, air vents on the bonnet, and window line. The Urus has always had a love-it or hate-it design and as seen here in the signature Rosso Mars paint scheme with carbon fibre dripping from all ends, it managed to soar the temperatures even on a cool evening in Delhi.