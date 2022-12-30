MG ZS EV Long Term Review — The Long Run

Consistent with more than 300km always!

Given the manageable driving range is 300km without any fuss, I had to look for that average return distance. Mumbai-Lonavala-Mumbai was doable, so I planned to stretch it out to Pune and back. And fortunately, I easily did 344km on that trip without charging and with the juice percentage down to a single digit. All of this is on a mix of normal and eco driving. The MG's system remained absolutely stable all the time and never did the AC go off to conserve energy.

And with this excursion, I mustered more confidence to go on more jaunts to Lonavala, Karjat, and even Alibaug, all without bothering to charge anywhere on the way. Then, despite using the sport mode to sprint across fast sections quickly, the ZS easily did more than 300km consistently. Now, being in the driver’s place for a long time I realised cooled seats would have made the journey more enjoyable with the already comfortable seats. Not to mention, easy mounting points helped in putting a child seat firmly in one place. And then, a large boot accommodated a full-sized pram. No compromises in dealing with family demands even on a long drive.